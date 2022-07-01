RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RPT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.
RPT Realty stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
