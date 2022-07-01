Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after buying an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after buying an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,119,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,694,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $102.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

