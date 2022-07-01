Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 475 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CRH by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRH opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.49.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

