Ellevest Inc. Buys 48 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $609.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $629.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.