Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $404,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Argus lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

NYSE DTE opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average is $125.37. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

