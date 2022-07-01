Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $46,201,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $478.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.57. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

