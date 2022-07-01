Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,096 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,111,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $206.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

