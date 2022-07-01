Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

