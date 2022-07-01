Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $201,000. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

