Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,638,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

