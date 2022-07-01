Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.40 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.42.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.24.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

