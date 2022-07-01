Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.79 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

