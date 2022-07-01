Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after purchasing an additional 340,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

DG opened at $245.44 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

