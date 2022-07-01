Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $10,011,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 127.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 28,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

