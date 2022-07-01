Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $320.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.13.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

