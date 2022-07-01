Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

