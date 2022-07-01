Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $129.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.00 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

