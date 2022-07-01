Graypoint LLC Acquires New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

