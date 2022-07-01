The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Increased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

DIS stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.