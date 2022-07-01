Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.43 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

