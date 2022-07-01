MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

