Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.05

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$42.05 and last traded at C$42.29, with a volume of 969549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.10.
Separately, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,068.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$461.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$880.03. The company has a market cap of C$50.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.84.
About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
