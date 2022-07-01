Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.00

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.14), with a volume of 24122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.02 million and a P/E ratio of 132.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.12.

In related news, insider Deborah Davis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,256.90).

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

