Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $360.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.42), with a volume of 468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.54).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 414.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 471.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of £229.18 million and a PE ratio of 24.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.00. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

In other Tatton Asset Management news, insider Paul Edwards bought 16,404 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £70,537.20 ($86,538.09). Also, insider Lothar Mentel bought 4,900 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £20,384 ($25,007.97).

Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

