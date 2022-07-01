Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.97

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.97 and last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 152556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.94. The firm has a market cap of C$799.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$985.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.75%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

