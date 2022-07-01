Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.99

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 18270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

SMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sierra Metals from C$2.15 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$170.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

