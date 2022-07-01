Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.18

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.23, with a volume of 2350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$80.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.92.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

