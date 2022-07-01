Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.00

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.04), with a volume of 6543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.17).

The firm has a market cap of £44.39 million and a P/E ratio of -79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.47.

Get Virgin Wines UK alerts:

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile (LON:VINO)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. It also offers gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, the company offers craft beer and craft spirits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.