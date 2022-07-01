Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $21.46 on Friday. Certara has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -268.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,513,352 shares of company stock valued at $28,766,316. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 9,338.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Certara by 95.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

