On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $149.00

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.84), with a volume of 832120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.80 ($1.94).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.13) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.82. The company has a market capitalization of £232.01 million and a P/E ratio of -12.83.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

