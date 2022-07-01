Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 38520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32.

About Radius Gold (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

