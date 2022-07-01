Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 145500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.
Full Metal Minerals Company Profile (CVE:FMM)
