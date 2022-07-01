Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.10

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 608956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market cap of £9.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23.

Get Kavango Resources alerts:

Kavango Resources Company Profile (LON:KAV)

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, silver, and rare earth deposits. Its projects include the Kalahari Suture Zone project that consists of 12 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 7,554 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the kalahari copper belt project, which comprise of 4 prospecting licenses covering an area of 2,385 square kilometers situated in Botswana; and the Ditau project consists of 2 prospecting licenses that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.