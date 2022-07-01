Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.55

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.56, with a volume of 33395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDT. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$401.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.49.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.91%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

