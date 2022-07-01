McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.57

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 45925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a market cap of C$256.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.