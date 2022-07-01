McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.57

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 45925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a market cap of C$256.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

