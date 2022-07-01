Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.55

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 103629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.00. The company has a market cap of C$372.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.58%.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 200,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$962,356.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,786,992.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

