Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 114534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

TV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.01 million and a PE ratio of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

