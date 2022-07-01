Doma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Doma by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMA stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Doma has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $334.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Doma had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

