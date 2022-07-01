WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.46% of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:DXJS opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

