TC Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 328.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 199.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,329,000 after buying an additional 101,656 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.