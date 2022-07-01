Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Up 2.4%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.27 and last traded at $164.46. 422,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,950,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.68.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.34. The company has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.