Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Short Interest Update

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 251.2% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of DSAC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Duddell Street Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 2,103.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 308,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its position in Duddell Street Acquisition by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

