TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.56

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.56 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.56 ($0.04), with a volume of 779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08.

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

