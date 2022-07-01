MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. MillerKnoll updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,744,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.