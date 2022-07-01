China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the May 31st total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.3 days.

Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

About China Resources Gas Group (Get Rating)

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.