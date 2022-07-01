China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the May 31st total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.3 days.
Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $6.28.
