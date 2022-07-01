Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 155.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,131 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 320,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

