Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

