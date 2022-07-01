Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,249 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.66. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

