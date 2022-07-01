Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $155.85 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

