Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

